Michael J. Tattersfield Purchases 10,500 Shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Stock

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) CEO Michael J. Tattersfield bought 10,500 shares of Krispy Kreme stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.30 per share, with a total value of $150,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Michael J. Tattersfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael J. Tattersfield bought 590 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $10,030.00.

NASDAQ:DNUT traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.73. 2,358,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,031,754. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a one year low of $12.82 and a one year high of $21.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $341.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.29 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DNUT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Krispy Kreme has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.39.

About Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

