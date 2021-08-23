MidasProtocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $139,791.00 (MAS)

MidasProtocol (CURRENCY:MAS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One MidasProtocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MidasProtocol has a total market cap of $304,039.22 and $139,791.00 worth of MidasProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MidasProtocol has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MidasProtocol Coin Profile

MAS is a coin. MidasProtocol’s total supply is 270,540,521 coins and its circulating supply is 195,540,521 coins. MidasProtocol’s official website is midasprotocol.io . MidasProtocol’s official Twitter account is @MidasProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas Foundation is a Decentralised Autonomous Organization that runs on a web-based platform. It aims to kickstart potential frontier technology projects, provide reliable information and validate projects according to Global Transparency Alliance Framework. Midas Foundation is dedicated to bringing the most of the benefits and rewards to Midas Pioneers & Midasians as well as to grow and protect their investments in Midas Ecosystem. Midas Protocol is a multi-crypto-currencies wallet that users can use to store multi-cryptocurrencies and tokens; and conduct complex trading activities directly from wallet with multiple DEXs and CEXs, using multiple advanced order-types including automated execution settings; spend crypto-currencies on any consumer-brand outlets and any e-commerce platform that integrate with Midas wallet. “

MidasProtocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MidasProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MidasProtocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MidasProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

