Millennium Management LLC Increases Stock Position in eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) by 200.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 163,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,861 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in eMagin were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of eMagin by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 60,531 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eMagin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of eMagin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eMagin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of eMagin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,165,000. 13.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get eMagin alerts:

Shares of eMagin stock opened at $2.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.05. eMagin Co. has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $5.42. The firm has a market cap of $162.41 million, a P/E ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.41.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). eMagin had a negative return on equity of 52.28% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that eMagin Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Amalkumar Ghosh sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,762.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joseph Saltarelli sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $79,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,951.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,261,888 shares of company stock valued at $4,604,412 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EMAN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eMagin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of eMagin in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

eMagin Company Profile

eMagin Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of organic light emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays and related products. Its OLED displays are incorporated with products including military aviation helmets, military weapons sights and targeting systems, night vision and thermal imaging devices, training and simulation, visualization for ocular surgery, mobile ultrasound, and augmented reality applications.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN).

Receive News & Ratings for eMagin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eMagin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.