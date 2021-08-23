Millennium Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,266 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.08% of Byline Bancorp worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Byline Bancorp by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 177.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 911,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares during the period. 38.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William G. Kistner acquired 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.61 per share, with a total value of $66,586.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,618.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 34.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stephens downgraded Byline Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

NYSE BY opened at $25.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.32. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.49 and a 12 month high of $25.78. The stock has a market cap of $943.33 million, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.42.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $79.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.45 million. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 23.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.29%.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

