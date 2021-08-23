Millennium Management LLC Sells 224,624 Shares of Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) by 83.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 224,624 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Verso worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Verso by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Verso by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Verso by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Verso by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 392,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Verso by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Verso alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VRS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 10th. BWS Financial lifted their target price on Verso from $25.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Verso from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

VRS opened at $18.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $606.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Verso Co. has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $20.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Verso’s payout ratio is -10.15%.

About Verso

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.