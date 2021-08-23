Mirrored Twitter Achieves Market Cap of $24.39 Million (mTWTR)

Mirrored Twitter (CURRENCY:mTWTR) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. Mirrored Twitter has a total market cap of $24.39 million and approximately $22,859.00 worth of Mirrored Twitter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mirrored Twitter has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Twitter coin can now be bought for approximately $64.02 or 0.00127600 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00055591 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.65 or 0.00130850 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $80.05 or 0.00159565 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003676 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,380.83 or 1.00419311 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $499.09 or 0.00994786 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,359.98 or 0.06697121 BTC.

About Mirrored Twitter

Mirrored Twitter’s total supply is 380,941 coins. Mirrored Twitter’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Twitter’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Twitter is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Twitter

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Twitter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Twitter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Twitter using one of the exchanges listed above.

