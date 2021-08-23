Mizuho Boosts Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $161.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $158.00 to $161.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday. They set an outperform rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $153.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $127.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.01. The firm has a market cap of $116.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $54.15 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 23.02%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total value of $1,863,405.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 74,524 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $10,433,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 288,671 shares of company stock worth $40,557,435 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMAT. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Monarch Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 205.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

