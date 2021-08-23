Modefi (MOD) Price Reaches $1.21 on Top Exchanges

Modefi (CURRENCY:MOD) traded up 9.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Modefi has a market cap of $16.48 million and $1.37 million worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Modefi coin can currently be bought for $1.21 or 0.00002469 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Modefi has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00057500 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003235 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00015822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00051085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.66 or 0.00821356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.78 or 0.00101799 BTC.

Modefi Profile

Modefi (CRYPTO:MOD) is a coin. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,647,449 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Modum is a platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a supply chain for the pharmacy industry assuring a high level of data integrity, security, independent verification and, flexible data ownership, just to name a few characteristics. In order to achieve this, Modum solutions enable companies to prove compliance with GDP regulations using blockchain and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology. The Modum token will give to users voting rights. The token holders could vote to decide either if the pre-defined milestones of the project were achieved or not. Furthermore, users will benefit as Modum shareholders. “

Modefi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modefi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Modefi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Modefi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

