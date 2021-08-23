Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Buys Shares of 817 iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EWD. Cumberland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,070,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 30,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 15,218 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $448,000. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 45,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. 25.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EWD stock opened at $47.18 on Monday. iShares MSCI Sweden ETF has a 1 year low of $33.50 and a 1 year high of $49.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.50.

