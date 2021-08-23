Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Stock Position Cut by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 23.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 697,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,531 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $176,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total value of $79,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total value of $692,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MOH opened at $269.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $256.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.72. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.40 and a 52-week high of $283.43.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 2.68%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $257.25 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $273.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $244.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.33.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

