Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Holdings Lifted by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 5.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,579,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502,695 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International makes up 2.3% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $598,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 22,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 237,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 86,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDLZ. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

MDLZ stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.10. 4,758,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,172,435. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.15. The company has a market cap of $88.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $65.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 48.65%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 161,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $10,033,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

