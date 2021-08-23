Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 606.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 579.7% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $63.49 on Monday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $65.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.67.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 161,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $10,033,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.08.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

