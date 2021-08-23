Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $10,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at about $5,669,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,291,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,388,000 after buying an additional 230,777 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 34.6% in the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 32,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MNST. Truist upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Citigroup raised Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.53.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $4,126,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $96.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $51.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.55. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $75.45 and a 1 year high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 29.88%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

