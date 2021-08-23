Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $37,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Highland Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.7% during the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 9,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Moody’s by 2.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 351,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,435,000 after purchasing an additional 7,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Moody’s during the second quarter worth approximately $359,000. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 680 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.35, for a total value of $259,998.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,657.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total transaction of $1,511,397.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,081.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,339 shares of company stock worth $3,712,413. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $387.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $394.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.55.

MCO stock opened at $376.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $253.17 and a fifty-two week high of $388.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $372.21. The firm has a market cap of $70.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.15.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. On average, analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

