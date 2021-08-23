Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4.31

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.31 and last traded at $4.31, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Morgan Advanced Materials Plc is a materials technology company, which engages in engineering of ceramics, carbon, and composites. It operates through Thermal Products, and Carbon and Technical Ceramics divisions. The Thermal Products division comprises thermal ceramics and molten metal systems. The Carbon and Technical Ceramics division consists electrical carbon, seals and bearing, and technical ceramics.

