Morgan Stanley Boosts Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target to $76.00

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of $75.44.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $76.95 on Thursday. Consolidated Edison has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $83.92. The firm has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 8.65%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 74.16%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ED. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 44.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 49.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

