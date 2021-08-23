Morgan Stanley Boosts EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $94.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 39.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EOG. Johnson Rice cut shares of EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Scotiabank cut shares of EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays raised shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.10.

NYSE EOG traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $67.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,545,231. The company has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.17. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $87.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 72.2% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

