Morgan Stanley Boosts EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $94.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 39.92% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EOG. Johnson Rice cut shares of EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Scotiabank cut shares of EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays raised shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.10.
NYSE EOG traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $67.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,545,231. The company has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.17. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $87.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73.
In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 72.2% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.
About EOG Resources
EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
