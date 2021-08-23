Morgan Stanley Boosts The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target to $345.00

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $315.00 to $345.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $327.96.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $307.06 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams has a 1-year low of $218.06 and a 1-year high of $308.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $284.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 7,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total transaction of $2,380,074.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,268,712.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 200,668 shares of company stock worth $58,188,526. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHW. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 30.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

