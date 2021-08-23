Morgan Stanley Has $7.11 Million Position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 695,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,065 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.48% of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund worth $7,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NCA. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 37.2% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $381,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 53.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 5,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 26.4% during the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE NCA opened at $10.77 on Monday. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.70.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.0245 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Profile

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.