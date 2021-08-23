Morgan Stanley Lowers APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target to $28.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 74.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on APA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of APA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays lowered APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised APA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Johnson Rice upgraded APA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.21.

NASDAQ APA opened at $16.07 on Monday. APA has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $24.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 4.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. APA had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. APA’s quarterly revenue was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that APA will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $381,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,285 shares in the company, valued at $481,932.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of APA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in APA during the second quarter worth $36,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in APA by 57.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of APA by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its position in APA by 316.4% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

