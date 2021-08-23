Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) is Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,912 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley comprises approximately 2.0% of Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $23,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Argus raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.74.

In related news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MS traded up $1.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $102.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,441,313. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $187.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.06. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $45.86 and a fifty-two week high of $104.77.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.