Morgan Stanley Purchases 144,085 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) by 1,698.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 152,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144,085 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $7,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oribel Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Bentley Systems by 4.1% during the first quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Bentley Systems by 906.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BSY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Griffin Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.61.

In related news, CTO Keith A. Bentley sold 80,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $4,950,984.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 201,901 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $12,877,245.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 943,425 shares of company stock worth $57,562,263 over the last three months. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY opened at $64.29 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.82. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $67.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion and a PE ratio of 126.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 74.37% and a net margin of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $222.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.45 million. Bentley Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

