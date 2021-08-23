Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Holdings in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 36.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,005 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in CTS were worth $7,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of CTS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $406,000. Harvey Partners LLC boosted its position in CTS by 22.9% during the first quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 90,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in CTS during the first quarter valued at about $1,341,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in CTS by 254.1% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,416 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 17,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in CTS in the first quarter valued at about $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

NYSE:CTS opened at $35.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 0.70. CTS Co. has a 52 week low of $20.12 and a 52 week high of $39.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.56.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. CTS had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $129.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. CTS’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CTS Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

About CTS

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

