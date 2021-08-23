Morgan Stanley Raises The AES (NYSE:AES) Price Target to $30.00

The AES (NYSE:AES) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $29.50 to $30.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

AES has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of The AES from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a positive rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of The AES from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on shares of The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a positive rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.00.

NYSE AES opened at $24.32 on Thursday. The AES has a 52-week low of $17.13 and a 52-week high of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.98.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The AES had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 28.07%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The AES will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.1505 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. The AES’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

In related news, COO Santos Bernerd Da sold 51,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $1,263,724.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,339 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,167.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 32,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $780,842.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 329,634 shares of company stock worth $8,046,163 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The AES in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The AES by 65.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The AES in the first quarter worth about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The AES in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of The AES in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

