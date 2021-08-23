Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Buy Rating for Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) in a report issued on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $515.00 price objective on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PANW. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $422.28.

NYSE:PANW opened at $367.46 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $219.34 and a 12-month high of $406.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.58 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $381.91.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total value of $529,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,964,910.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,569 shares of company stock valued at $13,721,751. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,508,314 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $807,828,000 after purchasing an additional 621,184 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,214,474 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $391,133,000 after buying an additional 18,646 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,615 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $419,581,000 after acquiring an additional 51,760 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,081,033 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $348,157,000 after acquiring an additional 21,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 9.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 753,898 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $279,734,000 after acquiring an additional 66,500 shares during the last quarter. 75.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

