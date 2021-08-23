Morgan Stanley Sells 144,009 Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 49.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,009 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.35% of Sonic Automotive worth $7,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 324.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,315,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,623 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,918,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,220,000 after acquiring an additional 235,521 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,910,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 231,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,475,000 after acquiring an additional 107,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2,093.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 81,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAH opened at $50.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.33. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.05 and a twelve month high of $58.00.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $1.07. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 34.65%. On average, analysts predict that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 12.47%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sonic Automotive from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Sonic Automotive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.25.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

