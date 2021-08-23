Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Acquires 10,450 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,398 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 10,450 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AR. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 371,211 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 27.9% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,070 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 0.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 521,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 2.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,275 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AR shares. Raymond James upgraded Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Antero Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.89.

Shares of Antero Resources stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.20. 183,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,717,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 4.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.73. Antero Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $15.54.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 29.70%. The firm had revenue of $489.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

