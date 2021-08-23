Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Has $619,000 Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,350 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,350 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monarch Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 205.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.8% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its stake in Applied Materials by 8.4% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 35,988 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $254,000. Institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.59.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total transaction of $1,863,405.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total value of $862,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 288,671 shares of company stock valued at $40,557,435. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $3.97 on Monday, hitting $131.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,766,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.10. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.15 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.01. The company has a market capitalization of $119.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

