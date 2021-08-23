Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Lowers Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 590.5% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter worth about $53,000. 59.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on BAM. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of BAM traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.17. 58,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,782,171. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.09 and a 1-year high of $57.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $88.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.45.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 2.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -433.33%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

