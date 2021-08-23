Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Makes New $475,000 Investment in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 16,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth $93,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAI traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $29.31. 225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,450. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.48. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $30.37.

