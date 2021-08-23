Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Raises Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,389 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Enbridge by 51.6% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,631 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 10.2% in the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 223,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,128,000 after purchasing an additional 20,712 shares in the last quarter. 46.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.61. 142,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,339,441. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $41.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.52. The stock has a market cap of $78.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.6645 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.51%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus upped their price target on Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.54.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

