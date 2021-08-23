MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Stake Cut by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 329,412 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 91,125 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.40% of MSCI worth $175,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MSCI by 0.9% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 1.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MSCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MSCI from $480.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. MSCI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $597.57.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI traded up $3.96 on Monday, hitting $622.82. 94 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,541. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $569.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.85 and a beta of 0.96. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $336.03 and a one year high of $635.58.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.25 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 180.78% and a net margin of 37.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

In other MSCI news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total transaction of $186,714.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total value of $1,557,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,881,859.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

