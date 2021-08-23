mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (MTA) Price Tops $1.11

Aug 23rd, 2021

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can now be bought for $1.11 or 0.00002206 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a market cap of $19.25 million and approximately $3.69 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

  • Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00057894 BTC.
  • Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.
  • Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003249 BTC.
  • THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00015080 BTC.
  • DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
  • DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
  • Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.
  • PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00050406 BTC.
  • Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.64 or 0.00817804 BTC.
  • The Graph (GRT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002051 BTC.

About mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (MTA) is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_.

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Buying and Selling mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)

