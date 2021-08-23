MV Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,420 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises approximately 0.6% of MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth $252,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 6.7% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 6,787 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 154,778 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $23,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.0% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 60.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,905,692.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,203,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 403,010 shares of company stock worth $63,743,181 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Argus raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NIKE from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $170.39. 183,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,371,819. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.90 and a fifty-two week high of $174.38. The company has a market capitalization of $269.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company’s revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

