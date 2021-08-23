MV Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 7.6% during the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 51,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 13.8% during the first quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 70,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 8,521 shares in the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $1,685,000. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $1,091,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 10.7% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

KO stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.68. 246,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,746,236. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $47.17 and a 52-week high of $57.56. The company has a market cap of $244.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.70.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,823.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $378,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 176,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,086,093.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,580 shares of company stock valued at $6,403,466. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

