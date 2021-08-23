MV Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.1% during the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Invst LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 24.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 18,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% during the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.69.

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $119.78. 146,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,691,021. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $211.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.97.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

