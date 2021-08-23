MV Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,557 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 8.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,342 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,193 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 13.6% in the second quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 53,625 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after acquiring an additional 6,425 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 12,081 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 134,085 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $15,544,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. 67.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.82.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $126.49. 66,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,483,052. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $100.34 and a one year high of $128.54. The company has a market capitalization of $224.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.50.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In related news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,865,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,785,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,910,308. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

