MyWish Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.17 Million (WISH)

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 23rd. In the last seven days, MyWish has traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar. One MyWish coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000458 BTC on major exchanges. MyWish has a market cap of $2.17 million and approximately $120.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MyWish alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00057600 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00015787 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00051038 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $408.00 or 0.00822823 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002078 BTC.

About MyWish

MyWish is a coin. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MyWish is mywish.io . The official message board for MyWish is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

MyWish Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyWish should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MyWish using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MyWish Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MyWish and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.