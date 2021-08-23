Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.72.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NAVI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Navient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Navient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Navient from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Get Navient alerts:

NASDAQ:NAVI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,458. Navient has a 12-month low of $7.42 and a 12-month high of $22.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.20. The company has a current ratio of 19.43, a quick ratio of 19.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.80.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Navient had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The firm had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Navient will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 72.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 32,720 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 804.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,232,000 after purchasing an additional 926,836 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 2.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 0.3% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 631,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navient during the first quarter worth about $531,000. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Navient

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.