Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Stock Position Lowered by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 31.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 100,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 31,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 5.8% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 3.1% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 28,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NKTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $13.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.46. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.92 and a 12 month high of $26.75.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.03. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.74% and a negative net margin of 449.67%. On average, equities analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Chess sold 3,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $59,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 1,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $26,415.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 200,915 shares in the company, valued at $2,778,654.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,817 shares of company stock valued at $644,151. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

