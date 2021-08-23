NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Stake Trimmed by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) by 90.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,404 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of NeoGames worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in NeoGames by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in NeoGames in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in NeoGames during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in NeoGames during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NeoGames alerts:

NGMS opened at $40.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.46. NeoGames S.A. has a twelve month low of $18.67 and a twelve month high of $73.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $882.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.82.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). On average, research analysts expect that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their price target on NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NeoGames from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

NeoGames Profile

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGames Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGames and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.