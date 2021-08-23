Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $45.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Neogen exited the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 with better-than-expected revenues. The company witnessed strong growth across both its reporting segments, driven by enhanced sales of testing solutions, veterinary instruments and animal care line. Solid domestic and international performance across all businesses buoys optimism. The Soleris NG and StandGuard product line also contributed to growth. Over the past six months, Neogen has outperformed its industry. However, lower-than-expected earnings during the fourth quarter do not bode well. Drop in revenues from Brazil due to unfavorable foreign exchange translations and rise in operating cost are also worrying. Contraction of both margins given the shift in product mix toward lower margin products is concerning. The company trades in a fiercely competitive market.”

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Neogen from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ NEOG opened at $43.82 on Thursday. Neogen has a 52-week low of $33.11 and a 52-week high of $48.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 76.21 and a beta of 0.50.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Neogen had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $127.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Neogen will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEOG. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Neogen by 100.0% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Neogen by 100.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Neogen by 100.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Neogen in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Neogen by 67.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

About Neogen

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety, Animal Safety, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

