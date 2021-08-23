Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Neovasc Inc. is a specialty medical device company. It develops, manufactures and markets products for the cardiovascular marketplace. The Company’s products include the Tiara (TM) mitral valve prosthesis in development for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, the Neovasc Reducer (TM) for the treatment of refractory angina and a line of advanced biological tissue products that are used as key components in third-party medical products, including transcatheter heart valves. Neovasc Inc. is headquartered in Richmond, Canada. “
Shares of NASDAQ NVCN opened at $0.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $50.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.45. Neovasc has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $2.66. The company has a current ratio of 12.93, a quick ratio of 12.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.85.
About Neovasc
Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe, Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.
