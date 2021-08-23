Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neovasc Inc. is a specialty medical device company. It develops, manufactures and markets products for the cardiovascular marketplace. The Company’s products include the Tiara (TM) mitral valve prosthesis in development for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, the Neovasc Reducer (TM) for the treatment of refractory angina and a line of advanced biological tissue products that are used as key components in third-party medical products, including transcatheter heart valves. Neovasc Inc. is headquartered in Richmond, Canada. “

Shares of NASDAQ NVCN opened at $0.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $50.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.45. Neovasc has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $2.66. The company has a current ratio of 12.93, a quick ratio of 12.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Neovasc by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Neovasc during the 1st quarter valued at $434,000. GenTrust LLC bought a new stake in Neovasc during the 1st quarter valued at $450,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Neovasc during the 1st quarter valued at $481,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Neovasc by 3,295.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 89,309 shares in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe, Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

