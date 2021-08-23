NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Fox-Davies Capital

Fox-Davies Capital cut shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NTAP. Raymond James raised NetApp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NetApp from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on NetApp from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NetApp from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. NetApp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.39.

Get NetApp alerts:

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $80.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.79. The firm has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27. NetApp has a 1 year low of $40.46 and a 1 year high of $84.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NetApp will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 60.61%.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,159,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,068. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in NetApp by 208.6% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 140,253 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $10,192,000 after purchasing an additional 94,809 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its stake in NetApp by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 176,527 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $12,828,000 after purchasing an additional 93,755 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC increased its stake in NetApp by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 63,291 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in NetApp by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 384,092 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,912,000 after purchasing an additional 19,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. increased its stake in NetApp by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 9,495 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.