Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 101.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,319 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Netflix by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 price objective (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $610.23.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $4.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $551.07. 52,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,128,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $243.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $521.81. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $458.60 and a twelve month high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

