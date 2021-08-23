NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.20.

NTGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BWS Financial lowered their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTGR traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.27. 2,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,483. NETGEAR has a fifty-two week low of $27.17 and a fifty-two week high of $46.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.78.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). NETGEAR had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $308.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NETGEAR will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total transaction of $29,927.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,489,650.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David John Henry sold 751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total transaction of $26,089.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,442 shares of company stock worth $3,320,085 over the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in NETGEAR by 514.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 986,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,561,000 after purchasing an additional 826,392 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NETGEAR by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,619,238 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,369,000 after purchasing an additional 473,587 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NETGEAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,894,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NETGEAR by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,227,063 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,831,000 after purchasing an additional 356,608 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in NETGEAR by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,118 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,236,000 after purchasing an additional 136,170 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

