New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. It develops, finances and constructs energy infrastructure assets. New Fortress Energy LLC is based in New York, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut New Fortress Energy from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised New Fortress Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.09.

Shares of New Fortress Energy stock opened at $27.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.85. New Fortress Energy has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $65.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.91 and a beta of 1.62.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $223.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.72 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that New Fortress Energy will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is -72.73%.

In related news, Director John J. Mack purchased 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.56 per share, with a total value of $496,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 79,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,183,551.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 70,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $2,995,312.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,003,952 shares of company stock worth $41,634,165. Corporate insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,625,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,963 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,742,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,734,000 after acquiring an additional 584,769 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,455,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,633,000 after acquiring an additional 871,216 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,678,000 after acquiring an additional 438,853 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 303.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,370,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.27% of the company’s stock.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

