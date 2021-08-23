New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Shares Acquired by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,701,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,633 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $18,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NRZ. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 9.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in New Residential Investment by 62.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 779,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,189,000 after buying an additional 299,097 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in New Residential Investment by 50.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after buying an additional 84,355 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in New Residential Investment by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 12,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its stake in New Residential Investment by 85.3% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 211,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 97,166 shares during the last quarter. 40.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NRZ opened at $9.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $11.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.04.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 61.81% and a return on equity of 12.73%. On average, research analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 54.79%.

NRZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. New Residential Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.58.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

