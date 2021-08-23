New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on New York City REIT from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of NYSE NYC opened at $9.37 on Thursday. New York City REIT has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.80. The company has a market cap of $122.69 million and a PE ratio of -2.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. New York City REIT’s payout ratio is -173.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in New York City REIT by 324.5% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in New York City REIT by 104.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New York City REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New York City REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in New York City REIT by 18,107.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 22,453 shares during the period. 3.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New York City REIT

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

