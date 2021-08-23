New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 336,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 46,312 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $66,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,688,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,101,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $166,716,000 after acquiring an additional 19,747 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1,546.6% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 104.1% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 42,787 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,342,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $215.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $48.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $204.59. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.58 and a 1-year high of $219.48.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. Equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $4,500,579.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,077,651.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $1,689,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,424 shares of company stock valued at $8,156,362. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on TROW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.50.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.